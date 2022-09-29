PTO Event, A Cup Of Something Hot To Drink

Come join other Noel parents for a cup of something hot to drink! We'll sit and socialize for a bit and share out announcements and news. The school kitchen is generously providing hot water, a pot of coffee, and maybe a baked good or two.

We'll meet, starting at 8:30 a.m. on the second Friday morning of each month. The location is the front steps of the Noel Elementary School, 318 Sulphur Street in Noel.

This event, organized by both the Noel Primary and Noel Elementary Parent Teacher Organizations, is called "A Cup of ___" or "Una Taza _____" on the fliers going home. All parents and guardians (grandparents and etc.) of children in the Noel Schools are welcome. All spoken languages are welcome. Teachers and Noel School staff are welcome but are likely to be at work. The many parents who are also busy at work are missed. If we find we have fun at these socials, maybe we'll plan more for after school or in the evening.

The first "A Cup of__" social met on Sept. 9 and went well. We were just a few. But it was a lovely morning, and we had a good conversation. Several who were unable to stay still picked up a cup of coffee or a roll in passing. We were glad to see them.

We chose Friday, Oct. 14, for the next date (another second Friday). That was our only major item of business. We will continue to meet outside on the front step while the weather permits. We did talk about volunteer forms for those parents who would like to help out in the school. There is a double-sided form for just helping out while a teacher is supervising you. There is a more extensive form and background check if you are helping in a way that might leave you alone with a child. Basically, it's a similar background check to that which teachers or school employees have to pass. If everyone who wants to come to the social is willing to fill out the simple volunteer form, then we can move our social inside when it gets colder outside. We'll see if those able to attend are interested when that comes up.

In other announcements, we talked about the Grandparent Day celebrations that the schools held. The 3-5 grades sang to the grandparents. Also, Noel Elementary School's "Fall Reading Day" was mentioned. It is on Oct. 6. A book fair sale will be in the Noel Elementary building on that evening too.

Thank you, and hope to see you in October!

Hannah Bartholomew

Noel