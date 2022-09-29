Pineville Board Passes Feral Cat Ordinance

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved an ordinance regarding feral cats in the city.

The ordinance states that the city will trap feral cats and contract with I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue to transport the cats to a facility to be spayed or neutered.

Alderman Scott Dennis took issue with the wording of the title of the ordinance, which said it was an ordinance "establishing policies and procedures regarding the capture and disposal of feral cats" in the city. He said the word "disposal" sounded like the city planned to euthanize the cats.

Alderman Becky Davis pointed out the ordinance did not state that the feral cats were to be returned to the city following being spayed or neutered, which is the city's intention.

Davis asked City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin if the board could pass the ordinance with changes in place, and Ziemianin said it could only be passed as it was. She said the board could pass a new ordinance later.

Dennis said he would like the city to move forward with the ordinance but would like some clarity on "disposal."

The board approved the ordinance.

Linda Parnell, president of I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, and executive director Beverly Bartley attended the meeting.

Parnell said the rescue is trying to organize a low-cost spay-neuter clinic in the area. She said she hopes to hold it quarterly if the organization can gain enough sponsors. Bartley said the clinic costs $5,500 because the rescue will have to pay a veterinarian, along with paying for equipment and supplies.

Parnell asked whether the city of Pineville could contribute toward the clinic.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said it was not in the budget at this time, but the board could look at it at budget time. He added there was to be a contract between the city and the rescue. Davis said the contract would guarantee what the city agreed to pay the rescue for taking the feral cats to be spayed and neutered, which is $25 per cat.

Parnell and Bartley said they had to get the contract approved by their board.

The aldermen voted to sign the contract pending approval by the rescue's board.

Next, the board discussed an ordinance accepting Mt. Ridge Drive as a city-owned street for maintenance. This is the gravel road that leads to the 911 center.

Dennis asked how it benefits the city to pave and maintain the road. Sweeten said the benefit would come because new homes are being built in the area. Alderman Connor Underwood agreed that it was not necessarily right for the city to have to pay for the construction of the road. Dennis suggested getting the property owners to pay for part of it. Ziemianin said, in order to do that, all the property owners would have to agree, or otherwise an election would have to be held.

The board approved the ordinance.

In other business, the board: