Noel Woman’s Club Held September Meeting

The September meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was held on Sept. 13 at the Methodist Church fellowship hall. President Melissa Lance called the meeting to order, we recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Eight members were in attendance along with two visitors. Minutes were read and accepted. The treasurer's report was given by Treasurer Bonnie Leonard and accepted.

Under old business, Zoe Parish's paperwork was returned at the meeting so that we may get her scholarship money to Crowder College.

We discussed the need to get more items into our Rags to Riches flea market booth to build up our inventory.

Our last fall bake sale was in October 2020, so the group agreed to have another bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Those working the event will be Beth, Linda, Bonnie and Faye, tentatively. The bake sale will be held in front of Harp's Foods grocery store. We need everyone to come out and support this worthy event. All money raised goes to help out in our community.

A motion was made and seconded that we make our yearly donation to the Noel Public Library. Motion carried as all were in favor.

A card will be sent to Stephanie Powell (daughter of Debbie Powell), who recently lost her home in a fire.

Our hostess this evening was Faye Davis, who served a delicious dinner. Thank you, Faye, for that!

Our program was presented by the McDonald County Historical Society and led by Phyllis Chancellor and Lynn Tatum. They gave a wonderful presentation on McDonald County and Noel's history. We enjoyed an evening of trivia and prizes. All ladies received a book entailing the facts about McDonald County and its succession from the Union in 1961. We greatly enjoyed their visit and would welcome them again soon. They even offered to partner with us for events at the Museum, which is something to discuss for future endeavors. The meeting was adjourned.

We welcome those who would like to join us in making Noel a better place to live. For more information, please contact President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.