Noel Discusses O’Reilly Building Renovations and Old Police Department

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city meeting, rescheduled to Sept. 20, the council discussed the city's bills, the O'Reilly building, the old police department, and a new council member, among other business.

City Clerk Deborah Hopping said the council discussed the possibility of the O'Reilly building receiving repairs, such as a new roof. Hopping said the estimate for the repairs was about $40,000. She said the council might start taking bids for repairs. The council tabled the matter until next month's meeting.

Under new business, Hopping said Jody Lester was appointed as a new Westward council member for the city. Lester was sworn in at the meeting. Lester will fill the position until the election in April 2023.

The council also discussed selling the old police station, deciding that the city will start accepting bids within the next two weeks. Noel's police are currently stationed at a church parsonage in the city. Hopping noted that some discussion regarding a new building for the police had taken place, but the matter was not discussed at the meeting.

Hopping said the city will have a citywide cleanup day in October, although the date has yet to be decided.

The next city meeting is scheduled for October 11 at 6:30 p.m.

In other business, the council approved bills in the amount of $70,866.61.