Mustangs Take First At East Newton Invitational

The McDonald County boys cross country team placed first overall at the East Newton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Granby.

The Mustangs scored 46 points to beat out second-place Neosho 53, host East Newton 56, Reeds Spring 72, Webb City 150, Mount Vernon 154 and Spokane 176.

"The boys competed hard in a close race between Neosho, East Newton and us," said McDonald County coach Ashleigh Griffin. "They did exactly as they were asked and ended up coming away with the win."

Hunter Leach recorded a personal record of 17 minutes, 43.14 seconds and finished third overall to lead the Mustangs.

Caleb Garvin also had a personal record of 18:43.73 and placed 10th, while Blaine Ortiz took 13th at 19:14.00, Lane Pratt 14th at 19:21.64 and Devon Hickman 17th at 19:36.49 to complete the Mustangs' top five scores.

Corbin Holly placed 21st at 19:48.44, while Cross Spencer was 29th at 20:19.60, Devin Stone 38th at 21:27.04 and Kyler Goewert 52nd at 22:13.27.

Varsity girls

The McDonald County girls placed third out of four teams in the girls' race.

Neosho placed first with 34 points, followed by East Newton 51, McDonald County 55 and Sarcoxie 72.

"The girls were able to compete as a team for the first time this year," Griffin said. "We had season personal bests for each girl on the team."

Kate Cheney led the Lady Mustangs with an 11th-place finish of 23:17.28, while Anna Price was 12th at 23:18.09 and Clara Horton 23rd at 24:06.93.

Madison Burton finished 27th at 24:31.17, with Jaslyn Benhumea 32nd at 25:36.72 and Keelie Hazlewood 50th at 37:56.46, setting a new PR by five minutes, according to Griffin.

Junior varsity

Mason Burton placed first overall in the JV race of the East Newton Invitational with a time of 20:40.68, while Wyatt Wilkinson finished 21st at 25:40.83 and Landon Ball 22nd at 25:42.41.

Junior high competes at Lamar, East Newton

The Anderson Middle School boys finished seventh Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 14th annual Lamar Tigers Cross Country Invitational.

Rogers (Ark.) Elmwood won the meet with 45 points.

Reyes Mendoza finished fifth for Anderson with a time of 13:06.40.

Anthony Wilkinson was 26th at 14:13.00, while Dillion Hatfield was 38th at 14:37.80, Landon Vick 77th 15:48.30, Elias Wilkinson 110th at 17:16.20, Peyton Vanslyke 116th at 17:44.80 and Trevor Thacker 127th at 18:33.20.

Anderson had four runners participate in the girls' race but did not field a team score.

Amanda Kelley placed 38th at 17:05.50, while Julie Mendez was 88th at 20:11.40, Kaylen Pennington 107th at 22:10.70 and Julissa Valdez 109th at 22:22.10.

On Saturday, the middle school teams competed at the East Newton Invitational in Granby.

Anderson's boys finished fourth overall with 100 points. Joplin Middle Schools took first place with 25 points.

Reyes Mendoza placed fifth at 10:06.34, while Anthony Wilkinson was 12th at 10:29.72, Nathaniel Staib 27th at 11:20.11, Dillion Hatfield 31st at 11:33.26, Elias Wilkinson 44th at 12:36.09, Peyton Vanslyke 57th at 13:11.51, Trevor Thacker 67th at 14:06.43.

In the girls' race, Amanda Kelley ran a 16th place time of 12:15.97, while Kaylen Pennington finished 62nd at 15:55.93 and Julissa Valdez 69th at 16:54.40.

Up next

The cross country teams are scheduled to compete in the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fayetteville, Ark.