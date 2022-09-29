MCHS Theater Students Now Offering Dabbs Greer Inspired Variety Show

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School theater students will now be offering a little theater experience in the newly-renovated drama building. The students' first variety show adheres to a Dabbs Greer theme, paying homage to the local Hollywood actor.

Wyatt Hester, MCHS drama teacher, said the department is now offering Dabbs Greer (DG) Fridays. Hester is focusing on Greer as he was born in McDonald County and raised in Anderson.

Ken Schutten, MC R-1 communications director, noted the actor is emphasized by the department due to his enormous success in film and television.

"He was a mainstay in Hollywood as a character actor from the 1950s through the 2000s," Schutten said. "He appeared in more than 100 movies and 600 television shows. He's best known for his role as Reverend Alden in the Little House on the Prairie television show. One of his last roles was the portrayal of the older version of Tom Hank's character in 1999's The Green Mile."

Hester said allowing his students to portray some of Greer's works teaches them about the history and the possibility of local success.

"He grew up here and he graduated here," Hester said. "They realize that history matters and that what he did is relevant even now because they have a way of being able to know, 'I live in McDonald County and I can go be anything I want to be,' and I think that that's huge."

Hester said the little theater experience in the updated building, previously used as the school's JROTC building, was two-and-a-half years in the making. Part of the new theater experience includes offering dinner or concessions items, depending on the performance night.

For the first performance, attendees started with a salad and were offered chicken or pork tenderloin, candied carrots, fingerling potatoes, and apple crisp. Hester said the food is prepared by parents of theater students, who have formed something of a support crew.

"They call themselves the drama mommas," Hester said. "Drama mommas are our booster club -- and papas," Hester said, laughing in his seat.

Hester said for most performances, a full dinner will be served on opening night, followed by concession stand items being sold the next night, offering attendees various meal price points.

Hester said a goal of the little theater experience is to utilize more of his theater students.

"My real goal is this. I thought, 'I have 70 kids and more coming, so what do I do?'" Hester said. "This whole thing came about because I said, 'How can I use every kid and make them feel like they got to do something during the year?' and this allows that," Hester said, beaming with joy.

Hester said 70 students were involved during the show's opening weekend.

Rylee Patterson, a senior MCHS student, plays a lead role in one of the shows being performed. Patterson said she loves the new building and getting to perform in it.

"I love the new building," Patterson said. "It allows for more shows and more events to go on for the drama department so we can display more of our talents."

Patterson said the new program offers more for families in the community to take part in, emphasizing her excitement for the "dinner and a show" experience.

The next show, with a theme of Dabbs Greer Hollywood: Comedy of Milton Berle and Music of Elvis Presley, will be on Sept. 30 at 5:30. The pre-game show and dinner will be $12, and individuals who wish to watch the show without dinner will be charged $5.

The following show will be on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., with concessions only. The following show will take place on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and a show being offered.