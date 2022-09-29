MCHS Defense Comes Up Big, Again

CASSVILLE -- For the second week in a row, the McDonald County defense sealed a victory with a late interception -- this one with 10 seconds left to play -- for a 21-14 road win over the Cassville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 23.

The win improves McDonald County's record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 8 West. Cassville dips to 3-2 and 1-2.

"The defense did a really good job the whole night," said McDonald County head coach Kellen Hoover. "(Cassville) had some big plays here and there, but that's a good football team. I thought we withstood their attack most of the night, we've just got to execute better, especially offensively. That's something we've got to do a better job of at practice. We've just got to get our kids better prepared."

Cassville began a drive it hoped would result in either a game-tying or go-ahead score after recovering a McDonald County fumble at its own 21-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.

Sophomore quarterback Bodee Rose completed back-to-back passes of 10 and 6 yards before spiking the ball and then throwing an incompletion. The next play resulted in a completion of 8 yards and a first down to the Cassville 45.

McDonald County junior Toby Moore batted down the next pass attempt, stopping the clock with under a minute left to play.

"On that last drive, I knew they were probably going to pass every down," the 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman said, "so I just had to make sure they didn't run a screen like they did earlier in the game."

Rose then completed a pass to Garrett Ewing for a gain of 10 into Mustang territory at the 45.

After a McDonald County timeout, and with 0:24 showing on the clock, the Wildcats went for broke, but Rose's pass sailed over the head of a Cassville receiver who had gotten behind the Mustang secondary.

The McDonald County defense made sure the Wildcats wouldn't get a second chance at a big play when linebacker Jordan Saylor tipped Rose's next pass into the hands of Dalton McClain, whose man had gotten behind the defense on the previous play.

"I was supposed to cover deep and make sure nothing got behind me," McClain said. "Obviously, the play before, someone got way behind me and I just knew I had to make a big redemption play. I was also having a terrible night on offense catching the ball, and I knew I had to make a play on the ball and redeem myself."

He added, "I was thinking, 'I've got to catch this thing and get the win for us.' I couldn't let them get another play on offense."

Saylor, keying on a Cassville lineman, was able to drop into coverage and get a hand on the ball before the receiver could.

"As an inside backer, every play I read the guard, and I saw he dropped back into a pass set, and so I dropped into my typical pass set," he said. "I saw (the quarterback) drop back that way and so I pressed the nearest receiver. The quarterback threw the ball that way, and I just stuck my hand up there, and it popped off my hand. I just tipped it up, and Dalton made the magic."

McClain hauled in the tipped pass and all the Mustangs had to do was run out the final 0:10.3 on the clock to wrap up another hard-fought conference win.

"Every week is an example of how you've got to be physical and tough," said Hoover. "You can't take any weeks off from being physical and tough on this side of the conference. These games show you how tough you are, individually and as a team. This was just another example of that. I thought our kids bowed their necks at the end of the game and did a good job of finishing it to seal the win."

The Mustangs also got a big play to start the game with Aidrian Short recovering a sky kick off the foot of Richard Gasca.

"He popped it up to the right, and Josh (Pacheco) hit (the player on the return team)," said Short. "The ball flew down, and I just jumped on it."

"You start off the game recovering a kickoff ... that's huge," said Hoover. "You wish we could have done more with it offensively, but that's a huge play."

Even though the Mustangs failed to cash in on the recovery, Cassville was forced to punt away its first possession after actually losing a yard in three plays.

Starting at its own 25, McDonald County drove 75 yards for the game's first score, a 39-yard touchdown pass from Destyn Dowd to Cross Dowd with 3:47 left in the opening quarter. Gasca made the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead.

After returning the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the McDonald County 28, the Wildcats gained just 9 yards in three plays before being stopped after going for it on fourth-and-1.

The Mustang offense went back to work, stampeding 81 yards in eight plays for its next score, this one a 53-yard Destyn Dowd-to-Jack Parnell pass with 10:37 left in the opening half.

Gasca's kick lifted the Mustangs to a 14-0 advantage.

Cassville's next drive stalled, resulting in a punt into the endzone, and the Mustangs went in search of more points. But this time it was McDonald County's drive that stalled, and Cross Dowd's punt rolled out of bounds at the Cassville 14.

Pacheco, whose interception the week before sealed McDonald County's win over Nevada, intercepted a Rose pass on Cassville's first play of its new possession at the Wildcat 34 and, four plays later, Destyn Dowd carried the ball in from the 10 for the touchdown.

Gasca's kick was again true and, with 3:10 left in the half, the Mustangs were raining on Cassville's homecoming festivities to the tune of 21-0.

The home team regrouped, however, scoring a touchdown with 0:56.6 remaining in the half on a 22-yard pass from Rose to Ewing. Peter Littlefield's point-after try was good, cutting the deficit to 21-7.

Late in the third quarter, Ewing intercepted a Destyn Dowd pass at the Cassville 29 and, with 0:34.8 left in the quarter, Rose completed a pass to Trey Wilson for a 37-yard score. The kick was good, and the Wildcats were back within a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs had two opportunities to land the knockout punch early in the fourth prior to McClain's interception, but bad exchanges on two snaps kept the Wildcats within striking distance. The first resulted in a loss of 11 yards on fourth-and-goal from the Cassville 1 with five minutes left in the game. The second came on third-and-4 from the Cassville 22, a fumble the Wildcats recovered with 1:13 left in the game.

McDonald County managed only 98 yards rushing on 41 carries against the Wildcats. Saylor carried 19 times for 70 yards and Destyn Dowd 22 times for 28 yards.

The quarterback completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Cross Dowd caught five passes for 80 yards and one TD, Parnell five for 77 and a TD, Gordon four for 71, and Pacheco three for 13.

Rose completed 11 of 26 pass attempts for 180 yards and two TDs for Cassville. Wilson caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD, and Ewing four for 54 yards and a score.

McDonald County held the Wildcats to 34 rushing yards on 19 carries, with Wilson gaining 26 yards on three rushes.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior defensive back Dalton McClain intercepted a Cassville pass that had been tipped by teammate Jordan Saylor to preserve a 21-14 win for the Mustangs at Cassville on Friday, Sept. 23.

