BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the 2022-23 McDonald County High School Varsity Cheer Squad are (front row, from left) Leia Bryan; Abigial Pagel; Kalista Morris; Emma Huckabey; Skylor Taylor; (back) Maddie Allison; Anniston Henighen; Nevaeh Rolls; Kylin Gage; Kaleigha Morris; Autumn Lutes; Jaelyn Stipp; and (not pictured) head coach Hannah Shaver; and assistant coach Charity Henighen.

Members of the 2022-23 McDonald County High School Varsity Cheer Squad are Leia Bryan, Abigial Pagel, Kalista Morris, Emma Huckabey, Skylor Taylor, Maddie Allison, Anniston Henighen, Nevaeh Rolls, Kylin Gage, Kaleigha Morris, Autumn Lutes, Jaelyn Stipp, head coach Hannah Shaver, and assistant coach Charity Henighen.

Print Headline: MCHS 2022-23 Varsity Cheer Squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content