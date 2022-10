BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the 2022-23 McDonald County High School MC Pom Dance Team are (front row, from left) Kylie Kimbrough; Diana Sanchez; MaKenzie Horton; Gracie Hollis; Mariah Brown; Scout Watson; (back) Amiyah Ziemianin; Dani LaCoe; Kaylee Banta; Kynnan Hutchinson; Teryn Torrez; Kelsie Lilly; and (not pictured) head coach Eden LeGrand.

Print Headline: MCHS 2022-23 Dance Team

