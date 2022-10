Land Transfers

Althea L. Steele to Zachary Vaughn. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Andy Norman and Lisa Norman to Back Porch Sittin Properties, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Darlene Statz to Pamea Johnson. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Leroy E. Hines, Mary J. Hines, Brook Henson and Melissa Henson to Monnie Sears and Joanna Sears. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33.

Rush Springs Ranch, LLC to Honeymoon Hollow LLC. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Arlo F. Wales and Caroline M. Wales to John Wales. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry D. Johnson to the Larry D. Johnson and Kathryn L. Johnson Revocable Living Join Trust Dated April 12, 2003. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Higher Meadows, LLC to Joseph Lewis and Alicia Canfield. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

John S. Hunt and Verna Lou Hunt to Travis Green. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jimmie Rogers and Janelle Rogers to Jebadiah Rogers, Patricia Rogers and Tyler Rogers. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Sandra J. Gathings to Mitchell Lett and Abby Lett. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Joann Cummings to Seventeen Plus, LLC. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Durham Sub-division. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Sandra J. Gathings to Rick Lett and Terry Lett. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

REM Property Investments, LLC to Jessica Zumwalt and Zerek Zumwalt. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Stephanie White and Thomas White to Nickey Noble and Janice Noble. Chancellors. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

River Hills Realty LLC to Brooke Heuer and Raymond Heuer. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchards. Lot 52. McDonald County, Mo.

Brooke Heuer and Raymond Heuer to KAIS Properties Inc. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchards. Lot 52. McDonald County, Mo.

Jessie Wilson to Trenton Thomas and Robin D. Thomas. Sec. 17, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Thurman J. Collum and Janette E. Cullum to Curtis Munsterman and Victoria Rene Munsterman. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Margaret A. Bergtold to Four A. Investments, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP to Ricky Wayne Marchant and Jenifer Marchant. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Grady C. Shelton to Shalaya A. Davis. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 203. McDonald County, Mo.

Jose S. Salas and Irma Salas to Franklin Belarmino Pastor Mendez Ordonez. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.