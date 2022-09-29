Lady Mustangs Fall To Nevada, Play In Carl Junction Classic

The McDonald County volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-8) to Nevada on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Mustang Arena.

Megan Elwood and Layla Wallain each had five kills to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Jayden Forcum had 17 assists and Hay Nay Way had 10 digs.

The junior varsity and C team also dropped their matches to Nevada.

Carl Junction Classic

McDonald County picked up its first win of the season Saturday, Sept. 24, while playing in the Carl Junction Classic.

The Lady Mustangs went 1-4-1 on the day.

The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 (25-9, 25-7) to Webb City, lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-23) to Springfield Central, lost 2-0 (25-14, 25-21) to Siloam Springs (Ark.) but played to a 1-1 (25-27, 25-21) draw with Pittsburg (Kan.).

The Lady Mustangs then beat Pittsburg 2-0 (25-17, 25-16) for their first victory of the season.

McDonald County lost to Carthage 2-0 (28-26, 25-18) and placed second overall in the bronze bracket.

Layla Wallain led McDonald County in kills for the day with 21, while Savannah Leib had 20 kills and 10 blocks and Carlie Martin 18 kills and seven aces.

Jayden Forcum had 84 assists for the tournament, while Hay Nay Way had 49 digs, Megan Elwood 41 digs,

The McDonald County JV team played at the Diamond Volleyfest and earned fourth place.

Seneca 3,

McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs were swept at Seneca, 25-19, 25-14, 25-9, on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The junior varsity and C teams did pick up their first wins of the season at Seneca.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs' varsity and junior varsity are back in action Thursday, Sept. 29 at Monett.