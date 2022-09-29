Lady Mustangs Blank Glendale, 3-0

SPRINGFIELD -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs scored three runs over the final three innings Monday to post a 3-0 road victory at Glendale.

The Lady Mustangs broke a 0-0 tie with a single tally in the top of the fifth inning, then added two more in the seventh for the win.

Nevaeh Dodson twirled a complete game four-hitter in the circle for McDonald County. The junior struck out 18 in leading the Lady Mustangs to the shutout win over the Lady Falcons.

McDonald County got singles from Jacie Frencken, Reagan Myrick and Dodson, a bunt single from Natalie Gillming and a triple off the bat of Katelynn Townsend. Amanda Pacheco drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice, and Maggie Pratt registered the other RBI.

UCM Tournament

McDonald County 9,

Belton 8

WARRENSBURG -- The Lady Mustangs played two games each on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 23, in the UCM Tournament.

On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs edged Belton, 9-8, and lost to Blair Oaks, 2-1.

On Friday, McDonald County rolled to a 17-1 rout of Knob Noster and suffered a 1-0 loss to Sherwood.

The Lady Mustangs got off to one of their patented fast starts against Belton, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 7-1 lead.

Belton rallied with six runs in the top of the third, tying the score at 7-7, then took an 8-7 lead with a single run in the top of the sixth inning.

But McDonald County walked it off in the bottom of the sixth, plating two runs for the 9-8 victory.

Frencken, McDonald County's junior third baseman, drove in three runs with a home run and double. Townsend had a double and single and Pratt two singles. Contributing one hit each were Dodson, Carlee Cooper, Analisa Ramirez, Gillming and Myrick. The hits by Dodson and Ramirez were both doubles.

Jaylee Brock started the game in the circle for McDonald County, working two innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits and one walk. Vivianne Latham came on to pitch an inning in relief, walking three to go with one hit and two runs, one of which was earned. Dodson then entered the circle to pitch three innings of no-hit ball to get the win. She fanned four and walked none.

Blair Oaks 2,

McDonald County 1

Blair Oaks rallied past McDonald County by scratching out a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and made that lead hold up for a 2-1 victory over the Lady Mustangs on Saturday.

McDonald County's lone run came in the bottom of the third innings.

Dodson pitched a complete game in the circle for the Lady Mustangs, allowing the two runs (one of which was earned) on four hits and a walk. She struck out 12 Blair Oaks batters.

The Lady Mustangs managed only three hits in the game -- all singles and all by Cooper -- while striking out 15 times. One of Cooper's singles drove in Pratt for McDonald County's lone run.

McDonald County 17,

Knob Noster 1

The Lady Mustangs rolled to a 17-1 victory over Knob Noster in Friday tournament play at Warrensburg.

The Lady Mustangs scored eight runs in their first at-bat before adding one in the top of the second inning and four in each of the third and fifth innings. Knob Noster's lone tally came in the bottom of the first inning.

McDonald County's 17 runs came on 15 hits and six Knob Noster errors. The Lady Mustangs left seven runners stranded on the base paths.

Dodson limited the Lady Panthers to one earned run on one hit while striking out eight over four innings. Brock, who came on in relief to work the final inning in the circle, allowed Knob Noster's other hit.

Cooper led the McDonald County offensive outburst with four hits -- three singles and a double -- to go with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Gillming drove in a team-high four runs while pounding out two singles and a double, and Frencken pushed three runs across the dish with her two singles. Myrick, who scored three runs, plated two runs on three singles. Analisa Ramirez drove in three runs and Dodson one run on two singles. Alexis Abbott scored two runs, while Anissa Ramirez and Latham scored one apiece.

Sherwood 1,

McDonald County 0

Sherwood's lone tally in the top of the fifth inning held up for a 1-0 victory over McDonald County on the opening day of play in the UCM Tournament.

McDonald County was held to two hits, and the Lady Mustangs left six runners on base.

Sherwood, which also stranded six, committed the game's only error but managed six hits against Lady Mustang pitcher Dodson.

Singles by Dodson and Analisa Ramirez accounted for the only hits in the game by the Lady Mustangs. Frencken, Townsend and Pratt drew walks in the game but were left on base.

On Deck

The Lady Mustangs hosted Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 28 (after press time), for a varsity/junior varsity doubleheader.