Lady Mustang Golfers Wrap Up Regular Season

The McDonald County girls golf team played their final matches of the regular season Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cassville and Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.

At Cassville, The Lady Mustangs battled cooler temperatures, high winds and light rain on the day, but three of the MCHS golfers had their best outings of the season.

Junior Kelsie Lilly carded a 112, while freshman Raygan Allgood shot 122 and Scout Watson 126 -- all season bests.

Head Coach Brent Jordan heaped praise on his young golfers.

"I could not be more pleased with their development," Jordan said. "Scout and Raygan are both just learning the sport. Scout is Miss Consistent and Raygan is a masher off the box, but they both are getting it done. Keslie's game is really coming around. She is much more consistent in every phase of her game. She's carded several rounds now in the one-teens, so she's ready to make that next jump."

Senior Kyle Moore shot 110 to lead the team, which shot 470 overall and finished fourth overall with 10 teams in attendance.

McDonald County was without golfer Fayth Ogden, who did not play because of an illness.

Joplin Invitational

The MCHS girls ended their regular season at the Joplin Invitational at Schifferdecker Golf Course on Sept. 27.

The Lady Mustangs finished eighth in the 13-team tournament with an overall score of 448.

Lee Summit West shot a 380 to win the team title, three strokes over Springfield Kickapoo (383) and host Joplin was third at 406.

Ogden and Moore each shot 104, which was good enough for a top 20 finish, just six strokes from the 10th best spot of 98.

Lilly finished with the 36th best score at 114, while Scout Watson finished with a 126 and Raygan Allgood 130.

Carthage Invitational

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs golf team finished in sixth place at the Carthage Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Lady Mustangs shot an overall team score of 440 in the 18-hole tournament. Senior Fayth Ogden again led the Lady Mustangs in scoring by firing a career-best 95. The score was good enough for an 8th-place individual finish.

"She caught fire on the back nine," said a smiling coach Brent Jordan.

Ogden also carded her second eagle on the season, this one on the par-4 No. 10, which ignited a par-par-birdie run on the back and ultimately a top-10 finish.

Senior Kyla Moore carded a 105 for the team's next best outing. Junior Kelsie Lilly (117), freshman Raygan Allgood (124) and sophomore Scout Watson (133) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs travel to Marshfield on Monday, Oct. 3, for the Big 8 Conference Tournament, which will be played at Whispering Oaks Golf Course. McDonald County will then compete in the district tournament at Payne Stewart in Springfield on Friday, Oct. 7.