Covid Cases Continue To Be Reported

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County Health Department continues to report newly identified covid-19 cases, with 41 new cases identified in the last two weeks. There were no related hospitalizations or deaths reported.

This brings the total count to 6,360 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Data indicates that 2,076 cases were identified in 2020, 2,261 cases were identified in 2021, and 2,023 cases have been identified so far in 2022.

Reports also show that the percentage of McDonald County residents who have been fully vaccinated remains at 36.6% this week.

Vaccinations are available at the Health Department to those 12 and older from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian onsite.

Those who are homebound, require assistance, or would like to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated may contact the health department at 417-223-4351, ext. 0. This will also allow one to have the majority of paperwork filled out and ensure a quicker visit.