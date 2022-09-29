Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jacqueline Mitchell vs. Mitch C. Mitchell. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Murat Tsaraev. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle.

Lyndsey S. Linny. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandon K. Carter et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Randy A. Cornell et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Julia Townsend. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Kimber L. Whitman. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Cole A. Richardson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Douglas N. Kantner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ruben Zapata. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Brett A. Buffington. Assault.

Rollie W. Sassman. Failure to register as sex offender.

Felonies:

Beref Fred. Armed criminal action and assault -- serious physical injury or special victim.

Silva Rose Smith. Tampering with evidence in felony prosecution.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.