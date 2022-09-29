McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the senior center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The address of the center is 623 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday night, Sept. 30. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style potluck meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

PCBV's Church Treasures Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Fellowship Hall at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, vintage dish and glassware, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, an outdoor play set, and household items are just some of the treasures available. Cash only. If you have questions, contact the church office Monday through Thursday at 479-855-2390 or visit the website at PCBV.org

New Bethel Church 75th Anniversary

Celebrate with New Bethel Church at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with food, music, and guest speakers. The event location is three miles northwest of Anderson on F Highway, then 1/4 mile north on New Bethel Road. All are welcome.

Banner Church 90th Anniversary

Banner Church of the Nazarene would like to extend a special invitation to "Homecoming 2022" festivities, Sunday, Oct. 2, in celebration of its 90th Anniversary. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by the "Voice of Truth Quartet." Lunch will be provided, followed by an afternoon of celebration, including praise and worship, fellowship and testimonies. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

State Historical Society Director at MSSU

Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, will offer a lecture tied to his latest book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium at Missouri Southern State University. "This Place of Promise: A Historian's Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History" was published in November 2021 and tied to the bicentennial celebration of Missouri's statehood. Kremer is a fifth-generation Missourian who has written, coauthored and co-edited a dozen books. He previously taught history at Lincoln University in Jefferson City and later at William Woods. He served as state archivist from 1987 to 1991. He became executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri in 2004. Admission to his presentation at Missouri Southern is free and open to the public.

Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale

The Noel Woman's Club will host a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, in front of Harp's Foods grocery store in Noel. Please come out and support this worthy event. Money raised goes to help the community.

Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch

Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The Pumpkin Patch is located at 263 S. Oakwood Trail in Noel. Just follow the Oak Hill Pumpkin Patch signs starting at Highway 71 north of Walmart in Jane. Included is a country store filled with homemade items, including fall items, Christmas decorations, baked goods and much more. There will be activities for all ages, such as face painting, free hayrides, plus pumpkins for purchase and painting. Don't forget to visit the petting area and the photo area for that perfect fall family photo. There will also be food -- your choice of a pulled pork sandwich plate or hot dog plate. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Arkansas Baptist Children's Home.