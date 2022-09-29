This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 4

Anthony Stuart Elliot, 36, Hutchinson, Kan., burglary and theft/stealing

John Brennan Jame Richardson, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol

Seth Oren Simmons, 31, Gentry, Ark., domestic assault

Kenso Souken, 27, Noel, drove wrong direction on street -- resulting in an accident

Sept. 5

Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to jail/jail property, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Berlann Josephine Saldana, 20, Gravette, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Micami Tok, 31, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Sept. 6

Richard Van Wilson, 43, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Anderson, burglary, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Sept. 7

Stephen Levoy Murray, 53, Rocky Comfort, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury

Sept. 8

Vincent Paul Phillip Castro, 25, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- death of another not a passenger

Lucas Glenn Conoyer, 31, Troy, Mo., failure to appear

Lindsey Ann Russell, 40, Goodman, assault on law enforcement and out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 9

John Paul Arp, 30, Anderson, forgery and out-of-state fugitive

Byron Lemuel, 27, Kansas City, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit

Michael Heath McGinley, 40, Southwest City, domestic assault

Sept. 10

Jimmy Riklon, 50, Noel, domestic assault