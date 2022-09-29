This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 4
Anthony Stuart Elliot, 36, Hutchinson, Kan., burglary and theft/stealing
John Brennan Jame Richardson, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol
Seth Oren Simmons, 31, Gentry, Ark., domestic assault
Kenso Souken, 27, Noel, drove wrong direction on street -- resulting in an accident
Sept. 5
Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to jail/jail property, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Berlann Josephine Saldana, 20, Gravette, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Micami Tok, 31, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Sept. 6
Richard Van Wilson, 43, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Anderson, burglary, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Sept. 7
Stephen Levoy Murray, 53, Rocky Comfort, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury
Sept. 8
Vincent Paul Phillip Castro, 25, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- death of another not a passenger
Lucas Glenn Conoyer, 31, Troy, Mo., failure to appear
Lindsey Ann Russell, 40, Goodman, assault on law enforcement and out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 9
John Paul Arp, 30, Anderson, forgery and out-of-state fugitive
Byron Lemuel, 27, Kansas City, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit
Michael Heath McGinley, 40, Southwest City, domestic assault
Sept. 10
Jimmy Riklon, 50, Noel, domestic assault