Southwest City Firefighters Raise Over $1,500 for MDA

SOUTHWEST CITY -- During the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign, the dedicated members of the Southwest City Fire Department continued a 68-year tradition of raising funds to support MDA's mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Southwest City Fire Fighters Filled the Boot for MDA. Thanks to the generosity of the Southwest City community, firefighters were able to raise $1,527.68 for MDA.

"The firefighters from Southwest City have once again gone above and beyond for MDA's families during this year's Fill the Boot campaign," said account director Jill Harper. "We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Southwest City Community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care."

Funds raised through Southwest City's Fill the Boot events go towards groundbreaking research, life-enhancing educational programs, a resource center, and support for multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Centers. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp -- all at no cost to families.

Individuals and local businesses can still support the firefighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/13160.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association is the number one voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For more than 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families. MDA's mission is to empower the people it serves to live longer and more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org.