Season Off To Rough Start For MCJHS Squads

by Bennett Horne | September 22, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

The McDonald County eighth-grade football squad opened its 2022 season with a pair of losses by identical 36-0 scores, the first to Cassville on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the second to Monett on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The seventh-grade squad lost to Cassville, 18-6, on Sept. 8 with its lone score coming on a 22-yard pass from Kypten Carlin to Jackson Kilby. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.

The seventh-graders blanked Monett, 14-0, on Sept. 15 in their second game of the season on the strength of a 7-yard pass from Carlin to J.W. Riley and a 3-yard run by Stevan Benhumea. The team converted the two-point play after the second score with Carlin completing a pass to Christopher Ramirez.

The junior high squads are scheduled to host Nevaday on Thursday, Sept. 22.

