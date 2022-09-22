RELIGION: True science points to God

Do you know that some scientists contradict science? Some of them develop hypotheses and, without verification, call them theories and, without proof, teach them as facts. And that is neither science nor the scientific method.

Let's look at a few details.

First, some people preach that the cosmos spontaneously self-created out of nothing. Steven Hawking once said, "Because there is a law such as gravity, the universe can and will create itself from nothing." But that's not correct because, without a universe, there's no gravity. And the "law" without gravity has no effect. Also, as affirmed in the law of conservation of energy (in the first law of thermodynamics), energy (matter) cannot be created or destroyed. Any child understands that nothing can be created if there's nothing with which to make it. So that disproves anything called a Big Bang.

But matter does exist. Based on images of the deepest space obtained so far, there could be about two trillion galaxies in the observable universe. And galaxies might consist of 100 billion to 1 trillion stars. Our Milky Way Galaxy might have 250 billion stars.

Let's look at a few points of creation.

The eye is made of seven general components that are needed for sight. They are the cornea, pupil, iris, lens, retina, optic nerve and tears. The retina includes about 120 million rods and 6 million cones that gather the light and funnel it to the optic nerve. How did all the components simultaneously evolve and assemble themselves as an eye? How did the body decide to put one on each side of our nose? Forget evolution because science informs us that all things drift toward disorder. The second law of thermodynamics affirms that 1) things do not create themselves, and 2) the evolutionary process is downward, not upward. Things do not evolve and get better; they deteriorate. Ask any farmer.

There are 11 major components of the ear that work together. How did all 11 parts simultaneously evolve and assemble themselves?

The lungs -- the pair of spongy, pinkish-gray organs in your chest -- are the main members of our respiratory system that include the windpipe, muscles of the chest wall and diaphragm, blood vessels and other tissues. All these parts make breathing and gas exchange possible. If they were not developed at the same time, we would never be here.

How about the circulatory system? There is an average of 60,000 miles of blood vessels in an adult. Each additional pound we put on creates another 5 miles of vessels. How did the body decide to build that system? The multi-chambered heart beats an average of 60-90 beats per minute. How did the body decide all that?

There are over 7 trillion nerves in the human body. All these are part of our nervous system. You can think of nerves as your body's electrical wiring: They transmit signals between your brain, spinal cord, and the rest of your body. But how did the body decide it needed a nervous system?

Without a brain to figure things out, how did the body figure out that it needed a brain? And how did it develop?

How did our body decide it needed four fingers and a thumb on each hand -- and be a mirror image of the other hand? How did the body decide how the feet should be designed?

I read that the DNA code could fill about 262,000 densely printed pages. And it is the DNA that contains the plan for how each and every part of the body will be placed, what it would do, and what it would look like.

Let's stop and think about this. It's time for a reality check.

Everything I mentioned -- and the trillions of things I didn't mention -- requires a planner, a designer, and a fabricator: A Creator. Nothing happens by itself.

True science reveals that if something is here, it was created. Neither magic nor humanistic rationale is involved. Declaring that the presence of the universe did not involve God is mere human imagination, or it's a statement of misplaced faith; it is not science.

Since matter cannot be created or destroyed, and since the hypothesis of evolution is not correct, how did the universe get here? We rephrase that law of physics.

Matter can be neither created nor destroyed except by a creating force outside time and space. And that creator is God.

All beliefs regarding creation are religious in nature. But true science points to God.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.