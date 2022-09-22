Religion: If Our Faith Is Worth Anything, It Is Worth Everything

Sunday morning worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church began by wishing Don Chaney a happy birthday. Doug Cory greeted the congregation. There were many unspoken and spoken prayer requests. Several shared praise and thanks. The business meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 25.

Terry Lett did the lesson for the youth Sunday school class, and Le'Ann Parish did children's church. The adult Sunday school lesson was on seeking God and a scripture study of Amos 5:4-15. "God expects His people to seek Him and demonstrate His character. Believers are to be characterized by loving good and upholding justice."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional by Dr. Stanley, "Forgiveness Without Limits." It reminds us that the gift of forgiveness is always available to give and receive. Forgiveness has no limits. We are to be forgiving like Christ.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. Jerry Abercrombie led the congregation in hymns of praise, with Susan Cory at the piano.

Our pastor, Mark Hall, began Sunday's message, "It's Too Late," by reading Luke 16:19-31 and asking, "How many of you wanted to go somewhere or do something and life got in the way and you didn't get to? Or maybe you did and someone else would like to have gone, too? It is the same in this story of the rich man and Lazarus."

The story tells us in verse 23 that Lazarus was dead and in Abraham's bosom. Brother Mark said, "That was paradise. Lazarus didn't get there because he was poor. He got there because of faith. Both the rich man and Lazarus expected to go to heaven when they died. Both had some faith. The difference between the two is in verse 13 where Jesus says, 'No servant can serve two masters' for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the others. You cannot serve God and mammon.'" Brother Mark told us that "Having money doesn't keep you out of heaven, but putting it ahead of God does. God comes first. You can't serve two masters."

As Brother Mark talked about verse 15, he told us that "People spend a lot of time justifying themselves. There are certain things God expects out of us without excuse. We can justify ourselves before men, but God knows our heart just as Jesus tells us in the scripture."

As Brother Mark talked about the rich man, he told us that there were three things that were too late for him. "First, it was too late for mercy (reference Luke 16:23-24 and Luke 18:13-14). Second, it was too late for prayer. His life was over. So was his prayer life. Third, it was too late for witnessing (Luke 16:27-28). It was too late for the rich man to tell his family and friends about Jesus Christ. They need to hear about it and you need to tell them about Christ before it is too late for you and them. We are all going to die sometime, somewhere. There are some things we need to take care of before it is too late. Ask for mercy, pray and ask for forgiveness. Don't wait until you get old to do it. How much longer can you afford to wait because you have other things to do? People can tell you, but God speaks to your heart. If your faith is worth anything, it is worth everything. Step out and step up for Jesus."

Our hymn of invitation was "Softy and Tenderly." Rick gave the benediction.

May God bless Wes for his confession of faith Sunday. And after the service, we witnessed the baptism of Kristen and Kyleigh in Mill Creek at the church. May God bless and be with them for their decision to follow Christ.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

