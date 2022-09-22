RELIGION: Do You Believe In Doctrine?

It was a beautiful day to be in the Lord's house. Our special songs were, as always, so very spiritually filled. Sister Linda Gardener reminded us of an old hymn, "Rock of Ages." It has always been a favorite of mine. She sang it just as it should be and we were all blessed.

Following that, Sister Louine Gardner and Sister Joyce Walters sang another very old song, "O' Come Angel Band."

When Pastor started his sermon, he asked if we believed in doctrine. I, for one, had to think for a minute before I could answer. So he made it clear that we all must believe in doctrine because the word of God is a doctrine. Never had I ever thought of it like that, so I was very interested in where he was going with that statement. He told us that the word doctrine was found approximately 50 times in the Old and New Testaments. More times in the new than the old. He then told us the definition of doctrine, which made things much clearer. There are so many different interpretations, but the one applied to the Bible said that it meant teaching the intellectually responsible terms of the gospel and of the faith shown by his children.

John 7:16 speaks of Jesus replying to those who often questioned his knowledge of God's word. He merely said my doctrine is not mine, but the doctrine of Him who sent me. Then in 17, He went on to say, if any man will do the will of God he shall know this doctrine. There is only one true doctrine and many false prophets will try to change it to fit their way of life. Romans 16:17 refers to those who teach false doctrines and says that whoever breaks one of God's commandments and teaches men doctrine that causes division and offenses, their teachings are contrary to the doctrine of God. He said to avoid these men for they speak good words but deceive the hearts of many.

The Old Testament is our school text and always aligns with the new. So the true meaning is basically teaching, learning and then applying it to our daily walk with God. We will never learn all that we need to know, but we must continue striving to know more each day. Yes, it is a daily process, meaning that we are to read our Bible daily to be able to understand the requirements that we are to live by. The wonderful thing about the walk is that we are never alone. Our Lord is always by our side assisting with every struggle.

In Job 11:4, we learn that Job was a pure man and proclaimed that the word of God was his doctrine. Can we say that? Be careful how you answer. God gave us good doctrine and tells us not to forsake the law. The Bible will tell you that, when you first begin the walk, you will be like a baby drinking only the milk of the word. However, as time goes by, he expects us to grow and be fed the meat of the word, which is deeper. There is a very definite chain of command in Ephesians 4:14, which states that we are no longer children tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine spoken by the cunning craftiness of evil men who wait to deceive you.

It would profit everyone if they would take the time to read the entire 14th chapter of 1 Corinthians. It tells of the gifts of the spirit and one very important one is the gift of discernment. This gift will always give you a feeling that something is not right when people turn from the doctrine of a good and holy life.

You see, Pastor Bob said, "As the word says, we are living in times where some will lead you astray." He then said very seriously that we better all get our heads on straight and follow the doctrine set forth in the word of God.

I would love to invite you to worship with us at the Cove, where the truth is spoken, and the truth will set you free. Our church is in Lanagan, at the top of the hill as you leave the main street. Our church is the one with the steeple pointing souls to Calvary. Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Bible Study.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.