Mustangs Finish Fourth At Nixa XC Meet

The McDonald Count boys cross country team finished fourth out of 10 teams at the Riann Lubinski Invitational held in Nixa on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Meet host Nixa won the meet with 37 points, followed by Branson with 84, Republic 95 and McDonald County 128.

Hunter Leach led McDonald County with a time of 18 minutes, 44.96 seconds and finished 15th overall.

Lane Pratt finished 24th with a time of 19:33.12, while Caleb Garvin was 26th at 19:44.78, Blaine Ortiz 38th at 20:21.14 and Devon Hickman 40th at 20:28.23 to complete the Mustangs' top five scores.

Corbin Holly placed 53rd at 20:53.71, while Cross Spencer was 66th at 21:30.57 and Kyler Goewert 77th at 22:34.30.

In the junior varsity race (short course), Mason Burton finished fourth at 14:55.88, while Devin Stone was 19th at 16:09.45, Elliott Palmer 26th at 16:32.60, Landon Ball 56th at 18:48.23 and Wyatt Wilkinson 59th at 19:16.61.

The MCHS JV boys finished fifth as a team with 116 points. Hillcrest was first with 46 points.

Girls

The McDonald County girls only had four finishers in the girls' race and did not field a team score.

Nixa won the high school girls' meet with 28 points

Madison Burton finished 34th with a time of 25:09.20, while Clara Horton was 36th at 25:16.40.

Anna Price placed 42nd at 25:46.70 with Kate Cheney 44th at 25:51.20.

In the junior varsity race, Jaslyn Benhumea placed 28th at 19:26.25, and Keelie Hazelwood was 55th at 26:45.86.

Up Next

The cross country teams are scheduled to run at East Newton on Saturday.