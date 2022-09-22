Missouri Pork Association Accepting Applications for 2023 Youth Pork Ambassador Program

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Pork Association is now accepting applications for the 2023 Youth Pork Ambassador Program.

The program allows students to actively interact with leaders in Missouri's pork industry and receive a $1,000 scholarship, payable to any technical school, community college, or a four-year institution. The Ambassador will not only be awarded a scholarship but will also have many opportunities to increase his or her knowledge of the pork industry.

The main goal of the Missouri Youth Pork Ambassador is to promote the Missouri Pork Association and the pork industry at various events. As an Ambassador, participants will attend at least six events throughout the year including the University of Missouri Pork Institute, Taste of Elegance, Missouri Pork Classic Golf Tournament, the Governor's Conference on Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair, and the Missouri Pork Expo.

Participation in the Missouri Youth Pork Ambassador Program will help youth develop strong relationships with both pork producers and allied industry members. By attending various events throughout the year, the Ambassador will learn about pork production, the industry, and make lifelong connections in the field. The Ambassador will improve networking, communication, and leadership skills.

To qualify, applicants must be a senior in high school up to a sophomore in college as of Jan. 1 of the year entering the program.

Applications and three letters of recommendation are due Dec. 15.

For complete details and an application, visit http://www.mopork.com/youth/youth-pork-ambassador/. You may also contact Diane Slater, director of communications, at 573-445-8375, or [email protected]

About the Missouri Pork Association

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education, and public policy. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, visit www.mopork.com, or call the office at 573-445-8375.