McDonald County Press Obituaries For Sept. 22, 2022

Sylvia Lois (Haire) Fairchild

Nov. 18, 1935

Sept. 14, 2022

Sylvia Lois (Haire) Fairchild, 86, of Jane, Mo., died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark., with family by her side.

She was born Nov 18, 1935, in Coushatta, La., to Kermit and Opal (King) Haire. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, gardening and traveling. On Oct. 15, 1954, she married Edwin L. Fairchild. They resided in South Louisiana until 1969 when they moved their family to Jane and purchased a farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin L. Fairchild; her daughter, Sherry Cooper; and a sister, Eunice Bass.

She is survived by her son, Ed Fairchild (Lillian) of Jane; her daughter, Kelly Fairchild of Joplin, Mo; five grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Mehan of Saint Mary's, Ga., Shirley Rainwater of Zachary, La.; and a brother, Reginald Haire of Goldonna, La.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Pastor Leo Lenze officiating. Burial followed at Jane Cemetery in Jane.

Alice Janice Holly

May 12, 1941

Sept. 6, 2022

Alice Janice Holly, 81, of Southwest City, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in the comfort of her home after months of declining health.

She was born May 12, 1941, in Anderson, Mo., to Leland and Josephine (Wallian) Harp. She was raised in Anderson and was a 1959 graduate of Anderson High School. She attended beauty school in Joplin, Mo. On May 27, 1966, she married Everett Holly, and they have resided in Southwest City for the last 56 years. She was a beautician throughout her life and owned Kut-N-Kurl Beauty Shop in Anderson. She also worked part-time at Braum's in Grove and Decades Salon in Anderson. She enjoyed bowling, watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Southwest City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Retha, Glenn, Betty, Doralee, Bob and Jack.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Everett Holly of the home; two children, Jan Stephenson (Wesley) of Jay, Okla., Rick Holly (Bernice) of Gentry, Ark.; three grandchildren; and three sisters, Bertha Buckley of Dinwiddie, Va., Earline Harp of Seneca, Mo., Ruby Newell of Goodman, Mo.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Southwest City, with Rob Grimm and Jamey Gilion officiating. Burial followed at Southwest City Cemetery.

