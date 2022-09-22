Land Transfers

Baker Property Management Inc. vs. Derek Hanna. Robert E. Yocum Sub-division. Lot 6 through Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Superior Family Homes LLC to Shawn P. Titel and Sythone J. Titel. County Fair. Lot 22. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Joshua D. Calloway and Gloria A. Whitehead. Rollin Acres. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Michelle Dalton to Anyel Guadalupe Mint. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Tracy L. Jacobs and Melanie J. Jacobs to Stephen Martin and Brittany Martin. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Tina L. Depriest to Melody Self. Rita Roark Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 22 and Lot 23. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek LLC to David E. Perry and Katie Nicole Knight. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Corrin Ramirez and Eliberto Ramirez Jr. to Eric Benton. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Sharon Davis to Jody Hayes. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Louise Ochoa and John Ochoa to Felipe Hernandez and Reyna Hernandez. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

William L. Yoos and Rose M. Yoos to Trustee William Lawrence Yoos, Trustee Rose M. Yoos and William Lawrence Yoos and Rose Marie Yoos Revocable Trust Dated April 3, 2012. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. H.E. Deans Sub-division. Lot 32 through Lot 35. McDonald County, Mo.

Sarah R. Gideon Graham and Cliff Graham to Travis Stephens and Autumn Stephens. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Reed Wade, Richard M. Wade Jr., Ruth Wade, Nikki Le Weizenecker and Robert Weizenecker to Blue Spring Investment Group, LLC. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Steven C. Englert and Michelle Englert to L.M. Hendricks Property Management, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald E. Mills to Mike R. Harris and Amber K. Harris. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Colby Hughes and Michaela Hughes to Michael J. Mulvany and Suzanne Mulvany. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Booth and Dorothy Booth to Shelley S. Smith and Earnest L. Smith Jr. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Richard Cargile and Pearl Cargile, deceased, to Hobbs Family Revocable Trust Dated February 19, 2009. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee David Righthouse and David B. Righthouse Living Trust Dated August 27, 1998, to William and Celia R. Yen Family Trust Dated July 8, 2018. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.