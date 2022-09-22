Lady Mustangs Slip By Nixa, Cassville

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 3-2 walkoff victory over Nixa on Monday at Lady Mustang Field.

McDonald County led 1-0 after scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. Nixa tied the score at 1-1 with a solo tally in the fifth, then tacked on another run in the top of the seventh for a 2-1 edge before the Lady Mustangs walked it off in their final at-bat.

Nevaeh Dodson recorded the win in the circle for the Lady Mustangs. She gave up four hits and two runs, one of which was earned, while striking out eight and walking two.

The Lady Mustangs notched three runs (one earned) on five hits to go with a walk, four strikeouts and a homerun off the bat of Jacie Frencken.

Ana Ramirez came up with two singles while Ashley Dornon and Dodson got a single apiece.

McDonald County 3,

Cassville 1

The Lady Mustangs broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come away with a 3-1 victory over Cassville at Lady Mustang Field on Thursday, Sept. 15.

McDonald County scored first with a solo run in the home half of the first inning. Nixa tied it at 1-1 by plating a run in the third only to see the Lady Mustangs race back into the lead with the two-run sixth.

Cassville, which committed two errors in the game to McDonald County's zero, was limited to three hits while stranding three runners against McDonald County starting pitcher Nevaeh Dodson and the Lady Mustangs' defense.

Dodson struck out 11 while walking only one.

McDonald County's four hits were all singles, with Katelynn Townsend accounting for two of them while driving in two runs. Maggie Pratt and Natalie Gillming had the other two hits.

On Deck

The Lady Mustangs host New Covenant Academy on Sept. 22 before heading to Warrensburg to play in the UCM Tournament on Sept. 23-24. They will play at Glendale on Sept. 26 before hosting Nevada on Sept. 28.