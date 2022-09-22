Sign in
Lady Mustangs Fall To Neosho, Carl Junction

by Staff Report | September 22, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

The McDonald County volleyball team fell 3-0 at Neosho on Monday, Sept. 19.

Neosho won the first set 25-17 and then went up 2-0 in the match with a 30-28 win in the second set.

The Lady Wildcats finished off the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set.

Savannah Leib led the Lady Mustangs (0-7) with 11 kills and four stuff blocks, while Layla Wallain had six kills.

Jayden Forcum led McDonald County with 28 assists, while Hay Nay Way had 26 digs.

The junior varsity and C-team were also defeated.

Carl Junction 3,

McDonald County 0

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Lady Mustangs fell, 3-0, to Carl Junction at Mustang Arena.

Carl Junction won the first match, 25-21, and finished the sweep with wins of 25-13 and 25-14.

Savannah Leib led the Lady Mustangs with seven kills, while Jayden Forcum had 16 assists and five digs.

The Lady Mustangs start Big 8 West Conference play at Seneca on Thursday, Sept. 22.

