Jane Days Sept. 24

ANDERSON -- Jane Days will take place Sept. 24, with the event starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

At the event, there will be a pet show with categories ranging from lookalike pet, biggest pet, littlest pet, and best pet costume. At the event, there will be a car show, food, live demonstrations, raffles, live music, goods available for sale, and a pageant.

Pageant categories include Baby Jane Boy, Baby Jane Girl, Tiny Tot Boy, Tiny Tot Girl, Girl (ages 2 to 4 years old), Miss Jane (5 to 9 years old), Prairie Princess (10 to 18 years old), and Mrs. Prairie, who must be in full costume.

The fire department breakfast will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., the silent auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a fun run will take place at 8 a.m., pageant entry will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., the pageant (including pets) will take place at 9 a.m., and parade line up will begin at 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., and the chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music will play from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Jane Preservation Society.