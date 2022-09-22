Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Seth H. Shockley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Peter J.G. Walters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kyle W. Witham. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Aaron J. Wolff. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

21st Mortgage Corporation vs. William Houston et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Daniel Payne. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. James K. Tomlinson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Charlette A. Toney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Tina Waits. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Barbara J. Filkel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Antonio Mateo. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Mariano Montoya. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jesse Pacheco. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.

Cash Anthony Smith. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Kyle L. Smith. DWI -- alcohol Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Carlos L. Tarango. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Arlie Kyle Wilson. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Chad M. Young. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within single lane on roadway having two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $550.

Felonies:

Elahugh Quanah Reed. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jerrod T. Stump. Theft/stealing, tampering with motor vehicle, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.