Commission Minutes

Aug. 22

• James Richards, Avion Bryant and Jason Rincher of Stronghold Data met with the commission for a business review. Also in attendance were Treasurer Sheila Fuller, Assessor Sue Ann Stokes and Public Administrator Tonya Garvin. James Richards, CEO of Stronghold, asked those in attendance if there were any concerns or needs.

Garvin noted that she needs remote workstation capabilities to effectively run her office. Richards stated that they could have remote capabilities completed within the week.

Fuller reported issues every time an update is needed for accounting software -- which is often. This forces her to call the helpline each time. Richards said administrative privileges could be given to Fuller.

Stokes has not been able to fully integrate into the cloud because of an incompatibility with Stronghold Data cloud services and the software company. Richards said Stronghold is working with the company to rectify the issue.

Rincher told the group that Cyber Security standards are increasing across the county, and State standards on cyber security are changing too. Missouri Association of Counties is trying to work with the state to get cybersecurity funding for counties. ARPA funds can also be used to cover IT costs.

Aug. 24

• Representatives from PC Net, Shawn Latimer and Jack Sinor, met with the commission to continue discussions from a meeting on July 27. Also in attendance were: Fuller, Stokes, Tonya Garvin, Collector Jenifer Weber and Bryan Hall. Latimer provided information about the IT services PC Net could offer McDonald County. He also stated the county would be best off by having all county offices using the same IT services with one company and that it would not be in the best interest of the county to split IT services between different IT companies. Sinor stated that PC Net would not be much different in pricing than what the county has with Stronghold Data. No motions or votes were taken.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $500,115.62.

Aug. 29

• Western commissioner Rick Lett called Blevins Asphalt Construction Company Inc. to inquire about when resurfacing would begin on Bear Hollow and Goff Ridge roads. Blevins Asphalt was awarded the resurfacing contract in 2021 but has failed to complete the project in a satisfactory manner. A representative with Blevins Asphalt informed the commission that work would begin at the end of the following week.

Aug. 31

• Representatives from the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, John Newby and Scott Dennis, met with the commission to discuss the University of Missouri Extension building. Commissioner Lett stated he was not sure the building is owned by the county. The commission will research whether the building is owned by the county or the Historical Society. Dennis asked if the county has any data showing statistics on sales tax revenue the county receives. He said this information would help to educate McDonald County citizens on why it is important to "buy local."

• Joe and Crystal Mathis met with the commission to report unprofessional behavior from a county employee. The commission apologized for the way they felt they had been treated. Commissioner Lett said they would talk to the office holder over the employee.

• Herold Hooper and Stephen Lynn of Stribling Equipment met with the commission to discuss trading in a Road and Bridge grader for another. Commissioners expressed interest but requested a demonstration first. Stribling will look at the trade-in grader and return on Sept. 7.