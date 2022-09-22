Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday night, Sept. 23. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Bunker Hill Lunch on Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on the Square at Pineville Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept.26, with a menu of Tator Tot Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sliders or Beef Stroganoff, with green beans or coleslaw and dessert.

Joplin Stamp Club

The Joplin Stamp Club will hold its annual Stamp/Postcard Show for 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Continental Banquet Hall, 2728 N. Range Line Road in Joplin (behind Granny Shaffer's Restaurant). There will be several stamp and postcard dealers from various states participating in the show. For the serious collector of stamps and postcards, this is an opportunity to find that special item needed to complete a collection, and beginners will also find dealers ready to encourage and help them start a great hobby. Admission and parking are free. For additional information, call Marlin Willoughby, PR chairman at 417-358-3593.

Ozark Society Foundation Grant

The Ozark Society Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Engagement Grant through Oct. 22, 2022. Nonprofit organizations within OSF's focus region that work with youth under age 18 in environmental and conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funding. Projects should actively engage youth in conservation efforts that have tangible outcomes. Hands-on learning, service learning, community projects, and advocacy are encouraged. Applicants must be affiliated with a 501c3 nonprofit or school located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, or the Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes of Louisiana. Grant awards will be announced in December. To apply for the grant, visit https://www.ozarksociety.net/foundation/foundation-youth-grants/. For more information on the Youth Engagement Grant or on the work of the Ozark Society Foundation, email [email protected]

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the senior center which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The address of the center is 623 Johnson Drive in Noel.