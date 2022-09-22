Boys Soccer Sees Winning Streak Snapped at Catholic

The McDonald County boys' soccer team had its two-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night with a 7-1 loss at Springfield Catholic.

The Mustangs gave up an early Catholic goal to trail 1-0, but McDonald County (4-5) tied up the match with a goal from Francisco Blancas.

Catholic scored six goals in the second half to pull away for the win.

Just a day earlier, on Sept. 19, the Mustangs won, 3-2, at Greenwood.

Gio Gonzalez scored a goal and Blancas had two goals in the victory, while Tomas Delacruz had a save on a penalty kick in the first half.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Mustangs picked up a 10-0 vcitory at Columbus.

Gonzalez, Cesar Diaz and Elias Bail each had two goals for the Mustangs, while Blancas, Aldo Sanchez, Orlando Sebastian and Antonio Delacruz each scored one goal.

"We still have room for improvement but the team is becoming more consistent with every match," said coach Nathan Haikey. "As a unit we have improved a lot defensively. Antonio Delacruz, Rony Lopez and Alejandro Cujedo have really solidified the defense. Richard Gasca and Tucker Dill have been playing some good soccer as of late. We are still searching for consistency on the offensive end, but the past few games we have had several guys scoring good goals."

The Mustangs are back in action at Carthage on Thursday, Sept. 22. The JV match kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match.