Booking Report

Aug. 28

Codi Michael Brady, 28, no address given, parole violation

Roxsan Castro, 45, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol

Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Randy Leon Potarf, 39, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and non-support

Jyrelle D. Smith, 34, Miami, Okla, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Billy Shane Testerman, 28, Anderson, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Aug. 29

Marcus Shawn Ball, 33, Anderson, expired license

Ginger LeBlue, 48, Grove, Okla., unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Conrad J. Meier, 19, Stella, discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure

Steven E. Scott, 40, Pineville, child molestation

Aug. 30

Sherman Gene Crosby, no age given, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Justin Keith Holliday, 33, Pineville, domestic assault

Levi Dallas Roper, 30, Pineville, assault and theft/stealing

Aug. 31

Heltina Neibe Arikita, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Cheston H. Holliday, 46, Jane, domestic assault

David Lee Thomas, 50, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 1

Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 52, Noel, assault

David Lee Koch, 37, Neosho, assault

Antonio Mateo, 22, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Crystal Gaye Scott, 46, Gravette, Ark., theft/stealing

Sept. 2

Preston Allen Derossett, 37, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Darleen Darney Edward, 20, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, purchase or attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Sept. 3

Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 58, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit and trespassing

Michael David Parmele, 31, Pineville, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width