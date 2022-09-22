Booking Report

Aug. 28
Codi Michael Brady, 28, no address given, parole violation
Roxsan Castro, 45, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol
Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Randy Leon Potarf, 39, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and non-support
Jyrelle D. Smith, 34, Miami, Okla, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Billy Shane Testerman, 28, Anderson, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Aug. 29
Marcus Shawn Ball, 33, Anderson, expired license
Ginger LeBlue, 48, Grove, Okla., unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Conrad J. Meier, 19, Stella, discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure
Steven E. Scott, 40, Pineville, child molestation
Aug. 30
Sherman Gene Crosby, no age given, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Justin Keith Holliday, 33, Pineville, domestic assault
Levi Dallas Roper, 30, Pineville, assault and theft/stealing
Aug. 31
Heltina Neibe Arikita, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Cheston H. Holliday, 46, Jane, domestic assault
David Lee Thomas, 50, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 1
Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 52, Noel, assault
David Lee Koch, 37, Neosho, assault
Antonio Mateo, 22, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Crystal Gaye Scott, 46, Gravette, Ark., theft/stealing
Sept. 2
Preston Allen Derossett, 37, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Darleen Darney Edward, 20, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, purchase or attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Sept. 3
Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 58, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit and trespassing
Michael David Parmele, 31, Pineville, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width