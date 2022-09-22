Anderson Discusses Ballpark Updates and CARDS Trash Serivce

ANDERSON -- Mayor Rusty Wilson and the board of aldermen discussed reports, the city's water tower and CARDS trash service, among other business at Anderson's monthly city meeting on Sept. 20 at Anderson City Hall.

Police Chief David Abbott said the police department's Tahoes were taken to the shop on the fifth and should be finished any day. Abbott said the server for the department's new camera system would cost about $4,000. Abbott added that a partial refund from the cloud service provider on the prior camera system would be issued to the department.

Abbott said pump testing on the fire department's trucks was recently conducted, with all trucks passing the test. Abbott said one primer pump would need to be repaired while another primer pump needs to be replaced. Abbott said the department would soon need a new location for a medical helicopter landing zone -- the department and city are currently exploring landing zone options.

Public works director Ben Shoemaker said the city is helping to prepare for the upcoming homecoming parade and bonfire. Also in the utility report, Shoemaker said the city's new designated food truck area would soon have a water spigot available. Electricity will also soon be added, which will cost the city $500 for installation, a pole, and a meter. The board voted to charge food trucks $25 a day to use the electricity and water.

The city will soon be updating the bathrooms at the ball field, with the goal of adding a handicap-accessible bathroom. The ball program has funds to pay for plumbing and a concrete pad for a new bathroom. The new bathroom, which will be 24x15 and contain three stalls, was bid at $18,500. For a bathroom and storage areas, the bid is $31,000. The program will focus on the concrete slab and plumbing first. Electricity and water lines will have to be added to the bathrooms.

Anderson will be purchasing a new water tower and putting the former tower up for bid. The minimum bid on the tower starts at $20,000.

A representative from Core Displays showed a 3x5 digital sign to the city. The sign, which can be displayed on the side of a building or on a pole, would cost the city $13,100 -- or about $15 a day for 36 months. The cloud-based sign can display images, text and videos. The board voted to table the proposal until the next meeting. If ordered, the sign will take up to eight weeks to be delivered to Anderson. Core Displays offered the city free installation upon purchase.

Mayor Wilson and the board voted to send a letter to CARDS Trash Service, stating the company has 30 days to showcase improvements. If those improvements are not met, the city of Anderson has a right to terminate its contract as CARDS has not upheld its end of the contract.

The McDonald County county clerk will do Anderson's Tax Book for $600. The board voted to pay $2,000 toward the Arvest line of credit.

For upcoming events, an Anderson Ball Festival will be held on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anderson churches will offer a trick-or-treat event on Main Street on Halloween. The Anderson City Wide will be held October 7, 8 and 9. A budget meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

In other business on the council approved the payment of bills amounting to $110,006.38.