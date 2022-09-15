SWC Council Approves K-9 Officer Agreement

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The police department in Southwest City has been hard at work this month -- including the newest additions, Officer Michael Akins and K-9 Rocco.

Rocco is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland that is trained in narcotics detection.

Why does Southwest need a K-9? Police Chief Bud Gow said, "We are in the crossroads of America. You would not believe the drugs passing through."

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, the Southwest City Council approved Ordinance No. 655, entering into an agreement with Officer Akins for handler training and humane treatment of Rocco.

The agreement states that Rocco will remain in the city's possession for five years (the average longevity of a canine's career) and the city will cover food and medical expenses.

Police Chief Bud Gow explained that if, before the five years were complete, Officer Akins and the city were to part ways, Rocco would remain in the city's possession.

Gow was a K-9 trainer and handler for 17 years and says he would be able to train a new handler for Rocco.

If, after five years, Officer Akins and the city were to part ways, Rocco would then remain in Officer Akins' possession.

Initial costs to have a K-9 unit in Southwest City total close to $21,000, which is a significant expense. With the help of a generous and supportive community, Gow says the funds were raised with surprising speed. Approximately half of the cost was donated by Simmons Foods, and the other half was donated by business owners and community members.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to nine medical calls and three motor vehicle accidents, extinguished three structure fires, cleared one road obstruction, utilized the helicopter landing zone once, and provided a neighboring agency mutual aid to extinguish another structure fire.

Clark announced that new storm sirens are scheduled to arrive on Friday, and he has received bids for updated safety equipment.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 25 tickets and 18 warnings, made one arrest, and provided aid to neighboring agencies four times.

Gow informed council members that the police department printer, which was purchased in 2014, has ceased operation. He quoted $950 for a new printer but noted that the expense isn't in his budget at this time.

Clerk Jenifer Anderson said she would speak to the company that provides printer services and supplies to the city hall and obtain an additional quote.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been mowing throughout the town and the one-ton pick-up has been repaired. Clark said he is waiting on a bid for another possible approach to the water tower repairs. He also noted that the water department had removed two meters on Birkes Street where a house is being demolished.

Mayor Blake asked if anyone had heard an update from Anderson Engineering. All agreed that a progress report was due and Clerk Anderson would reach out.

The council approved the payment of bills in the amount of $17,326.53.