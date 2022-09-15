Seventh-Grade Volleyball Defeats Aurora

On Monday, Sept. 12, McDonald County 'A' seventh-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-1 victory over Aurora.

Aurora won the first set, 25-18, but McDonald County came back and won the second set, 25-12, and the third set, 15-12. McDonald County also won the 'B' game, 25-19.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the 'A' team lost a hard-fought 2-1 (17-25, 25-17, 15-9) match to Monett. Monett also won the B game, 25-19.

On Sept. 6, the 'A' team dropped a 2-0 loss (25-8, 25-6) to Carl Junction, while the 'B' team lost 2-0 (25-18, 25-17).