RELIGION: God Hears the Desires of An Ernest Heart

It was another beautiful day in the Ozarks, and we were in our place of worship to give thanks to God for his protection throughout the week. We are safe because of his love.

Our service began with prayer and flag pledges, followed by a song simply called "Grace" from Brother and Sister Cartwright. Grace, what a powerful word! We are saved by the grace given us by our Savior Jesus Christ. What an awesome promise! Brother Daniel then blessed us with the old hymn, "Precious Memories."

We send prayers to all who were unable to be here Sunday morning, especially our brother who spent the last few days in the hospital. May God extend his hand of healing to Brother Jack. We had a visit from Sister Naomi's cousin, who received a warm welcome.

Pastor started by asking us why we are only full of joy when things are going our way. We should rejoice at all times. This is a very hard thing to do in our natural way of thinking. We tend to let even the elements dictate our feelings. We need to look upward knowing that no matter what the outward appearance of things, God is in control. We are lacking in the faith to trust Him completely to lead us through the dark days. He has an ear that hears the desires of our heart. In Hebrews 11:6, we are told that it is impossible to please God without faith because those who come to him must come to him believing his word and he will reward us when we seek him.

In Acts 10, we hear of a faithful man named Cornelius who had so much faith in God that he did not question what he was told to do. He just made arrangements to get things done according to God's command. We should always be ready to move when we are told to do the will of the Lord. The reason for Cornelius' great faith was because he was always in prayer and willing to give alms to the poor people.

Another time when we find complete faith is in Mark 2:1-12. A man with palsy, from birth, was taken to Jesus for prayer. The crowd was so enormous that the four men who brought him could not get him into the place where the Lord was. They did not give up but tore off the roof and let down the bed on which the man lay. He was healed because of the faith of those who would not be discouraged by what was preventing their goal.

Luke 7:1-10 shows us the faith of another man who desired to have his servant healed. Jesus spoke the word and the man returned home to find his servant well. We all know the story of the women who had the issue of blood. She too was healed because she had faith and the desire of heart to touch the hem of Jesus' garment.

In closing, we find that our desires are only answered if we have undying faith that He will meet our needs.

Come to worship with us at the Cove and find the answer to your desires if they are in the will of God. Have a great week and be blessed by our Lord and Savior.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.