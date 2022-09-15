Religion: First Believe, Then Get The Word Out And Tell Others About Jesus

As Doug Cory greeted the congregation Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for Cleo, Landon, Shelley's mother, Don, Roger, the Alice Holly family, and the Charles Chrisman family. We also wished Mildred Sharp a happy birthday. Janet Chaney reported on attending the Shoal Creek Baptist Association WMU conference Saturday with Raye Deen and Shelley and its purpose of sharing the gospel through missionaries.

Shelley taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Turn to God," a study of Amos 4:1-13. "We should work to provide for the orphaned, the needy, the abused, the aged, the helpless and the sick."

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers for the offering, and we were blessed with special music from Ruth Ann Crittenden, who sang, "Jesus Loves Me." Congregational hymns included "I Shall Not Be Moved," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano.

Our pastor, Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "Gettin' Saved and Goin' to Work," with scripture from John 4:1-38, the story of the woman at the well. Brother Mark began by telling us that the story is more relevant today than ever before. "The woman at the well was the first missionary. Just like then, some today would not give her the time of day and reach out to her, considering her past. Verse four tells us that Jesus needed to go to the well because He knew she was there and needed to be saved.

Pay attention and hear what Jesus is telling us today, which might include some things we might not necessarily want to hear. This week ask yourself what you have to do that is more important than someone you may come in contact with that needs to be saved. Just like Jesus did with the woman at the well, we need to take the time. If we know what we need to do, why don't we do it?

In verse 15, she acknowledged her need -- a need for Jesus. People who think they don't need Jesus, probably have never met Him. When you acknowledge your need and you acknowledge your sin, Jesus already knows about it and loves us anyway. Jesus loves sinners but doesn't want you to stay a sinner. Verses 25-27 tell us about the change in the Samaritan woman. She acknowledged her need, her sin, the truth, and now she believes."

As Brother Mark talked about the disciples wondering why Jesus spent His time on her, in verse 36 Jesus tells us there is a time for planting and a time for harvesting. "In other words, Jesus was telling the disciples to go to work. When someone meets Jesus and gets saved, the pews fill. Living water is contagious. The woman at the well was the talk of the town, and now she is talking to the town. We have to make the choice for ourselves. When we believe, we have to get the word out and tell others about Jesus. The woman at the well went from outcast to outreach and a missionary. We will never be able to walk someone else down the aisle to meet Jesus unless we have made that altar walk. Go to the altar and pray for them. Step out and go to work for the Lord. The woman at the well wanted the living water and she shared it with others. We need to do the same."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Doug gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a. m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

