Noel Primary School Receives Book Vending Machine for Students

PINEVILLE -- Noel Primary School recently introduced a book vending machine for students, a machine that takes coins offered by teachers to incentivize good behavior and classroom participation.

At the school, teachers and faculty members can disburse golden coins to any student so students can "purchase" books from the vending machine. Books purchased by students are to be taken home and kept as a prize.

Hannah Granger, the librarian at Noel Primary and Southwest City Elementary School, proposed the vending machine idea to the McDonald County School Foundation. Granger said the machine would cost $5,000, with the Foundation covering $2,500 and the school covering $2,500 of the expense.

Granger said students have been thrilled to receive books to take home to start their own personal libraries.

"We want to get books into student's hands that can be taken home," Granger said. "We want students to have their own libraries at their houses."

Granger added that faculty members have reflected the same excitement, always asking for new tokens for students for the week.

The machine came with 50 tokens, all of which can be taken out and redistributed as frequently as needed. Granger said she redistributes tokens each week so teachers can consistently reward students with their own books.

The machine holds about 100 books, with current books donated from local community members and businesses.

Gary Wasson, president of the McDonald County School Foundation, said the books offer a unique incentive that further inspires learning amongst students.

"It's just a win-win-win situation," Wasson said. "Kids for good behavior, good grades in school, a lot of time get some kind of treat, candy or goodies, and there's nothing wrong with that, but the fact that they're able to get a book that will actually enhance their education as a prize just seems like a great win-win."

Wasson said one of the goals of the Foundation in helping fund the project is to spark a hunger for reading and learning for students -- something he feels students can better do by students having the option to choose their own personal book.

Ken Schutten, communications director for the McDonald County R-1 School System, said school foundation members are excited to be a part of offering an educational incentive for students.

"Foundation members say they are excited to meet the needs of programs that can make a difference in a child's learning experience," Schutten said.

Schutten added Granger's excitement is notable, having had experience with book vending machines at separate schools and seeing their success.

"She [Granger] said she has seen firsthand how these book vending machines can inspire excitement and enjoyment of reading from the students in other schools that have the machines," Schutten said.

Books will be replenished throughout the year, offering students an abundance of new reading options as the school year continues.