Mustangs Split Pair Of Soccer Matches

The McDonald County boys soccer team split a pair of road games this past week, defeating Carl Junction, 3-2, on penalty kicks on Thursday, Sept. 8, before losing, 1-0, at Monett on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

In the match at Carl Junction, the match went scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute extra time periods.

In penalty kicks, goalkeeper Tomas Delacruz had two saves as McDonald County picked up the win.

On Tuesday at Monett, the Cubs scored the game's only goal in the second half to hand the Mustangs (2-4) the 1-0 loss.

In junior varsity action, McDonald County defeated Monett after a PK goal by Oscar Mora and another goal by Miguel Sebastian.

McDonald County is back in action Thursday, Sept. 15, at Columbus.