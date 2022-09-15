Missouri Pork Association Accepting Applications For 2023 Internship Program

COLUMBIA -- Internship programs are a great opportunity for college students to make contacts and gain experience while still in school. One such opportunity is with the Missouri Pork Association and its internship program.

The program allows students to obtain training in a real-world setting to develop personal, organizational, and public relations skills and experiences. A variety of duties are assigned to each intern -- all with differing levels of responsibility.

The MPA Internship Program offers a spring, summer and fall internship to those who have completed at least two years (four semesters) of college courses. The summer position is full-time. The spring and fall positions work approximately 15 hours per week, making it a great way for students to work while attending school.

Compensation schedules are in line with other comparable programs. The deadline for applications and three letters of recommendation is Nov. 2.

Internship Goals and Objectives

Following is a brief list of activities for each internship. Additional projects may be assigned.

Spring -- manage the Missouri Pork Expo live and silent auction; assist with In the Show Ring Scavenger Hunt; assist with MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit Benefit Auction; begin planning for the Missouri Pork Classic Golf Tournament; and participate in Taste of Elegance events.

Summer -- attend World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa; attend multiple MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit Jackpot shows and manage fundraising auction; manage the Missouri Youth Pork Institute, Swine Health Symposium and Missouri Pork Classic Golf Tournament; and attend Missouri State Fair events.

Fall -- assist in membership drive and educational events; research and write articles for annual magazine; plan activities for October Pork Month; begin work on 2023 MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit; plan Swine Institute and assist with FFA Pork Speaking Contest.

To learn more about the MPA Internship Program, or to complete an application, visit http://www.mopork.com/youth/MPA-internship-program/. You may also contact Diane Slater, director of communications, at 573-445-8375 or send an email to [email protected]

About the Missouri Pork Association

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and public policy. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, visit www.mopork.com, or call the office at 573-445-8375.