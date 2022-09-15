MCHS JROTC Program Becomes More Involved In Football Games

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) students are participating in the school's football games by doing a pushup platoon, among other new efforts.

Lieutenant Colonel Tim Gibson, senior army instructor for the JROTC program, said the program has recently become involved in various facets at games.

Gibson said students post the colors at football games. He said the program has added 110 flags to the school's fields through Captain Corcoran, students are selling flags, students are holding flags for players to run through onto the field, and the students are doing a pushup platoon. Gibson said all of his students have the opportunity to take part in these initiatives at each home game.

A fan favorite for the year so far has been the program's pushup platoon.

"We do a pushup for every point we score," Gibson said, noting that, in the last games his students did the pushup platoon, they did 105 pushups in total.

Gibson said all points are added together to reach the total number of pushups he hopes to see his students try to do.

Gibson said JROTC students being a part of the football games gives them a sense of pride.

"They're developing a sense of pride in their school and in their units," Gibson said. "Because the mission of JROTC is to assist kids to become better citizens. Our mission is not to get them to join the military. Obviously, we'll help them if that's what they're interested in, but we want them to be good citizens and enjoy the community."

In addition to the pushup platoon, JROTC students can be spotted at games selling American flags for $40, with proceeds going back to the program.

Gibson said he sees his students' participation in the games as a way to further involve MCHS students in various events, unifying the student body.

"This is a way to get a lot of kids involved," Gibson said, smiling.