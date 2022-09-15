MCHS Cross Country Competes At Seneca

The McDonald County boys cross country team placed fifth overall at the 12th annual Seneca Cross Country Invitational held Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Seneca Rodeo Grounds.

Lamar placed first with 37 points, followed by Cassville 73, East Newton 96, Monett 110, McDonald County 120, Neosho 130, Reeds Spring 142 and Aurora 169.

Hunter Leach led the Mustangs with an 11th-place finish of 18 minutes, 57.90 seconds.

Lane Pratt finished 21st with a mark of 19:45.40, with Caleb Garvin finishing 30th at 20:17.10, Devon Hickman 35th at 20:32.50, and Blaine Ortiz 39th at 20:47.70 to complete the Mustangs' top five scores.

Cross Spencer placed 50th at 21:46.10, while Tyler Rothrock was 57th at 22:29.80 and Devin Stone 67th at 23:32.00.

In the junior varsity boys race, Kyler Goewert finished fifth at 22:27.10, while Elliott Palmer was 12th at 24:11.50.

The McDonald County girls also finished fifth.

Cassville placed first with 61 points, followed by Gravette (Ark.) 65, Neosho 66, Monett 89, McDonald County 90 and East Newton 99.

Clara Horton led the Lady Mustangs with a 19th place finish of 25:03.50.

Madison Burton took 24th at 25:26.00, followed in 25th by Anna Price 25:42.30, Kate Cheney 26th 25:52.50 and Jaslyn Benhumea 44th 28:32.90 to complete the Lady Mustangs' top five scores.

Paige Owens finished 52nd at 32:50.40 and Keelie Hazlewood was 58th at 43:00.90.

The high school cross country teams will compete Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Nixa.

Junior High

Anderson Middle School placed third with 85 points in the junior high race at Seneca on Sept. 8. Fayetteville (Ark.) Ramay placed first with 20.

Reyes Mendoza led Anderson with a 10th place finish of 10:14.40, while Nathaniel Staib was 14th at 10:25.90, Anthony Wilkinson 19th 10:37.00, Landon Vick 32nd 11:07.70, Noah Tucker 48th 12:07.20, Elias Wilkinson 65th 13:04.20 and Peyton Vanslyke 78th 14:19.20.

Kaylen Pennington finished 69th in the junior high girls race with a time of 16:49.40.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Anderson Middle School runners competed at the Monett Richard "Whitey" Mettlach Invitational.

Mendoza led the Anderson boys with a 10th place finish of 12:19.00, while Anthony Wilkinson was 33rd at 13:13.70, Dillion Hatfield 43rd at 13:37.90, Vick 44th 13:38.90, Tucker 50th at 14:03.90, Elias Wilkinson 89th at 15:50.30, Vanslyke 98th at 16:36.00 and Trevor Thacker 103rd at 17:40.50.

In the girls race, Amanda Kelley placed 13th at 14:57.30, while Pennington was 67th at 19:14.40.

The middle school teams are scheduled to compete at the Nixa Junior High race on Thursday, Sept. 22.