McDonald County Press Obituaries For Sept. 15, 2022

Charles Henry Chrisman

Oct. 13, 1931

Sept. 5, 2022

Charles Henry Chrisman, 90, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Medicalodge in Neosho, Mo., after a recent decline in health.

He was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Noel, Mo., to Charles Edward Chrisman and Anna (Stiles) Chrisman. He was a lifelong area resident, including Tulsa, Okla. He was a 1949 graduate of Noel High School and attended Crowder College and later work-related schools. On Feb. 9, 1952, he married Barbara York. He was an electrical engineer as well as an entrepreneur, inventor and gospel minister. His work history included Rocketdyne, North American Airlines (where he designed jet engines) and Emerson Electric before establishing Prime Enterprises and building custom homes and commercial buildings and later incorporating Prime into a manufacturing plant for exercise equipment, custom packaging and machine parts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Barbara Chrisman on Nov. 7, 2017; a son, Danny Chrisman; and three siblings, Bert, Don, and Louise.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Ray (Randy) of Noel; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Beauford officiating. Private burial was at Noel Cemetery.

Bobbie Lee Cox

Sept. 7, 1930

Sept. 7, 2022

Bobbie Lee Cox, 92, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, on his birthday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the McDonald County Living Center, in Anderson.

He was born Sept. 7, 1930, at his home in Bethpage Community, Mo., to Charles and Lona (Moore) Cox. On Feb. 19, 1955, he married Edith Evelyn Williams (sharing 22 years until her death on Sept. 6, 1973). On April 26, 1975, he married Geraldine Barclay (47 years). He joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, and served as a medic on the front lines in Korea and continued service until October of 1954. For several years, he worked in maintenance for the Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kan. In 1969, he moved his family back to the Bethpage Community, where he was a farmer in McDonald County, enjoying gardening and his cows. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pineville, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Edith and Geraldine; a daughter, Tammy Lou Cox; siblings, Ruth Hughes, Bill Cox, and Howard Cox.

He is survived by his children, Fred Cox (Julie) of Joplin, Mo., Brett Cox (Beth) of Burlington, Iowa, Gloria Boyer of Camden Point, Mo.; siblings, Cecil Cox (Shirley) of Joplin, Shirley Kerr of Stella, Mo.; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Pineville Baptist Church, in Pineville, Mo., with Pastor Leo Lenz officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery, in Stella, Mo., with full military rites.

Dale L. Medley

Nov. 4, 1938

Sept. 9, 2022

Dale L. Medley, 83, of Stella, Mo., died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

He was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Clifton, Colo., to Ira Lee and Myrtle Louise (Ivy) Medley. He married Helen Marie Woodfill on Nov. 26, 1958. They moved from Oklahoma to Stella in 1968. He worked for the Glad Corporation. He enjoyed carpentry, spending time on the farm and working with animals. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Marie Medley; siblings, Toni, Lea, and Raymond.

Surviving are his two sons, Jack Lee Medley (Sherri) of Neosho, Mo., Jerry Dale Medley (Pam) of Springdale, Ark.; brothers, Norman Medley (Billie) of Florida, Bill Medley (Kay) of Arizona; his sisters, Melba Cliffman and Carolyn Wiggins both of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Gladys Marie Woodfill of Pineville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, 13, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Medley officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

