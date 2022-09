Land Transfers

Nancy Jerene Durbin and David Lawson to SLHB, LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth R. Speas, Sandra R. Speas, deceased, and Mona Speas to Randy Ray Bankston and Jenna Sue Bankston. Sec. 8, TWp.2 3, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 8 and Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Liberty Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hell Creek Land and Cattle Company to Fredricktown Lime Properties, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Carl Ford and Lajoy Ford to James Lincecum and Laura Lincecum. Ford Country. Lot 26 and Lot 27. McDonald County, Mo.

Gregory Alan Haibon to Shawn Gaddy. Chapmans Addition. Blk. 14, Lot 3 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Vancuren and James Anna Vancuren to Conner Lindquist Wolff. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry Allen Copher and Jennifer Lynn Copher to Tanner Copher. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 78. McDonald County, Mo.

Eddie W. Gravette to Dylan Gravette. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Willena G. Ferguson and Stephen Ferguson to Roberto Bravo and Marina Bravo. Lamson's 2nd Addition. Blk. 45, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Slinkard and Marilyn Slinkard to John W. Thompson and Heather M. Thompson. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31, and Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael A. Nicosia and Mary C. Nicosia to Steven Fuller. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Harold L. Nading and Lynne C. Nading to Jonathan Nading, Harold L. Nading and Jessica Nading. Sec. 22, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Bob Shorter and Tianna Shorter to Katrina Dawn Shorter. Durham Sub-division. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Elsy N. Valenzuela to Easquez de Escolero Amnidac and Jennifer Stephanie Vasquez Garcia. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Alisha A. Schuldt to William Wesley Pemberton and Marlene Daughtry Pemberton. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

John Anderson and Pam Anderson to Douglas Gregory Johnson and Rose Ann Johnson. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Terrie R. Zornes and Kathryn Zornes to Kathie Zornes. Pinecrest Development. Lot 59. McDonald County, Mo.

Teresa Landreth to Morris C. Jernigan Jr. Sec. 36, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Duane Tomlin and Connie Tomlin to Roy Milleson and Carrie Milleson. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Marilyn J. Taylor to Shawn West. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Belva J. Graham and Merle E. Graham, deceased, to Gary Sherman. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark L. Sumler and Dayna A. Sumler to Joshua C. Sumler. Sec. 33, Twp.2 3, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.