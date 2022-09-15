Lady Mustangs Roll Past Seneca, 14-4

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs scored seven runs in their first two at-bats and another seven in their last two in rolling to a 14-4 softball victory at Seneca Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs raced out to another one of their trademark hot starts in the game, scoring four runs in the first inning and three more in the second for a 7-0 advantage. Seneca scored two runs in the bottom of the third before both offenses cooled over the next two frames.

The Lady Mustangs broke the brief scoring drought with a four-run sixth and, after Seneca scratched for two runs in the home half of the inning, McDonald County finished the scoring with a three-run seventh to seal the victory.

McDonald County junior Nevaeh Dodson picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits and four runs -- two of which were earned -- while striking out 15 and walking three.

The Lady Mustangs cranked out 17 hits while committing two errors and leaving nine on base. Seneca left eight runners stranded to go with three errors.

Jacie Frencken and Amanda Pacheco led the Lady Mustang hit parade with four each. Frencken hit a home run to go with two singles and a double while driving in five runs. Pacheco hit three singles and a double with three RBIs.

Natalie Gillming collected two singles and a triple and Carlee Cooper three singles. Dodson added two singles and Katelynn Townsend one.

Neosho 3,

McDonald County 1

The Neosho Lady Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie with single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings to come away with a narrow 3-1 softball win over McDonald County in a game played at Lady Mustang Field on Monday.

Neosho, which scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, held the Lady Mustangs scoreless until they scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth.

McDonald County pitcher Nevaeh Dodson suffered the loss in the circle. She gave up seven hits while striking out eight and walking three. Two of Neosho's three runs were earned.

The Lady Mustangs managed three hits in the game -- a triple by Analisa Ramirez, a double by Carlee Cooper and a single by Dodson -- to go with two walks. Neosho pitcher Olivia Emery struck out 13 McDonald County batters.

Take the Lake Tournament

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs split doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, in the Take the Lake Tournament at Mack's Creek.

On Friday, the Lady Mustangs defeated Smith-Cotton, 7-2, by scoring two runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings to go with a single tally in the fifth. Smith-Cotton's only runs came in the second inning.

Nevaeh Dodson limited Smith-Cotton to two hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Jacie Frencken led the way at the plate with three doubles. Dodson notched two triples and Carlee Cooper two singles. The Lady Mustangs also got a double from Natalie Gillming and singles from Reagan Myrick, Amanda Pacheco and Maggie Pratt.

The Lady Mustangs dropped a 4-2 decision to Camdenton on Friday, scoring both of their runs in the fourth inning, while Camdenton posted one run in the third inning, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Dodson took the loss in the circle. She struck out eight while walking one. All four Camdenton runs were unearned as the Lady Mustangs committed five errors.

McDonald County managed a double by Frencken and singles by Cooper, Myrick and Pratt.

On Saturday in the tournament, the Lady Mustangs scored a single run in the top of the seventh inning and made that hold up for an 8-7 win over Smith-Cotton.

Each team scored four runs in the first inning and single runs in the third. McDonald County broke the 5-5 tie with two runs in the fifth, only to see Smith-Cotton answer with two in the bottom of the sixth.

McDonald County used three pitchers in the game, with Dodson working the final three innings to post the win. She allowed five hits and two runs, both earned, while striking out six. Starter Vivianne Latham was touched for four runs, three of which were earned, on three hits while walking two. Jaylee Brock came on in relief, allowing an earned run on five hits while striking out two.

Gillming had the hot bat for the Lady Mustangs, lacing two singles and a double. Cooper, Frencken and Katelynn Townsend hit two singles each while Dodson ripped two doubles. Pratt hit a single and Myrick a bunt single.

The Lady Mustangs ran into a buzzsaw while losing to Fatima, 15-1, on Saturday.

McDonald County scored first, plating a single run in the bottom of the second, but Fatima countered with four runs in the third, six in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Brock started the game in the circle for the Lady Mustangs. She was hit for four runs on two hits in taking the loss. Latham came on in relief, allowing five earned runs on four hits with four walks. Frencken finished the game in the circle. She gave up five hits and six runs, three of which were earned, while walking three and striking out two.

McDonald County, which committed four errors while leaving seven runners on base, got singles from Dodson, Cooper, Townsend and Gillming.

McDonald County 10,

Aurora 0

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs rode the strength of a seven-run third inning to a 10-0, five-inning home softball victory over the Aurora Lady Houn Dawgs on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Lady Mustang Field.

McDonald County starting pitcher Nevaeh Dodson allowed three hits and walked two while striking out 12.

The Lady Mustangs were led at the plate by the two-hit efforts of Dodson, Jacie Frencken and Reagan Myrick. Dodson and Frencken's hits were doubles, while Myrick hit a triple and a single

McDonald County also got triples from Carlee Cooper and Natalie Gillming, a double from Amanda Pacheco and singles from Katelynn Townsend, Analisa Ramirez and Maggie Pratt.

On Deck

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to host Carthage on Wednesday, Sept. 14; Cassville on Thursday, Sept. 15; and Nixa on Monday, Sept. 19.