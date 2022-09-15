District to apply for NRA grant

At the Sept. 8 meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, McDonald County High School principal Angie Brewer told board members about a grant that could benefit both the school district and the county fair.

She explained the high school's JROTC program is growing. It started with 26 students and now has grown to 78, and additional space is needed. She said she heard about an NRA grant and started researching and went to an NRA fundraising banquet, where she made some connections.

She said the idea that has been discussed with the fair board is to renovate the main fair barn, upgrading the roof, HVAC, fixed storage, and restrooms. She said this would provide a classroom for JROTC, as well as a place for the school's marksmanship and archery programs and a place to hold marksmanship tournaments. The fair would also benefit from the upgrades, she said.

Director of operations Will Gordon said he has spoken to the fair board president about the possibility of improvements.

"Our hope is to modify the structure to help both kids and the fair," he said.

Brewer suggested asking for $500,000, noting there is no matching portion required and no commitment to the NRA. How much the district will receive depends on how much fundraising is done and how many others apply for grants, she said. She also added that, if the school district does not receive the full amount it applies for, there is no obligation to complete all the proposed upgrades.

The board approved applying for the grant, and Brewer said the district would know in November whether it received the grant.

During a work session before the meeting, Phil Rogers of Veregy, the construction company planning the six new storm shelters to be built in the district, presented an update on the structures.

Board member Bob Campbell asked if the construction items could be broken down and listed as FEMA and non-FEMA to determine which items could possibly be cut out if the project goes over budget.

Rogers said the company would be able to break out items that go into the buildings (most of which are gymnasiums), such as bleachers, scoreboards, basketball nets, etc., so the board can decide whether to let Veregy install them or do it independently later. He also said there are a lot of things that do not make a large impact individually but do collectively, such as door hardware, on which the board could choose less expensive options.

In other business, the board approved a request by the DECA club to attend a conference in New York City from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.