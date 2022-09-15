Car Crash Kills Three, Injures One

PINEVILLE -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released information regarding a two-vehicle accident that killed three and left one seriously injured last on Sept. 6.

According to reports, a 2014 Nissan Versa driven by 29-year-old Kyler M. Johnson was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 71 near Brush Creek Road in Pineville at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 6 when it struck a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old female.

All three occupants of the Nissan Versa were pronounced dead, including 58-year-old Joseph P. Lynch and a 15-year-old male. The driver of the Prius was flown to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.