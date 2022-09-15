A Saddle Up for St. Jude Event

A St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fundraiser will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16, 17, and 18, in Butterfield, at the A.T. Smith Ranch -- Cost per rider for the entire weekend: Adult 16 and up -- $20; Child 15 and under -- $10. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Prizes for collected donations:

$50 Collected • Free T-shirt or hat; $500 Collected • Free jacket; $1,200 Collected • Free Saddle or $500 Race Bros. Gift Card.

Schedule of events:

Friday -- Gates open with a Bake Auction at 6 p.m. -- (Baked good donations welcome until the start of the auction.); Shockwave Karaoke following the auction.

Saturday -- Organized Trail Ride at 8 a.m.; Benefit Auction at 6 p.m.; Band following the auction.

Sunday -- Cowboy Church at 9 a.m.; Organized Trail Ride at 10 a.m.; Awards Ceremony (following completion of the trail ride).

For more information, contact: Dusty Long (Cassville) 417-342-1595; Penny Acheson (Pierce City) 417-476-5808; Terry Quarles (Webb City) 417-529-7706; John Schnake (Pierce City) 417-476-2337; Chris House (Cassville) 417-847-7761; Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Directions to the ranch may be found at https://goo.gl/maps/FaFo947cAUfKjFuo9. Coordinates are 36°48'21.5"N 93°47'56.2"W.

Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Sept. 16. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Stella Senior Center Monday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will also host a Hawaiian-themed dance on Monday night, Sept.19. The potluck buffet-style meal will be at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with the Copper Creek Band playing. The cover charge is $5. All are invited. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Missouri Extension to Speak on Estate Planning

Wesley Tucker, of the University of Missouri Extension Service, will speak on estate planning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roy Jean Carter building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The public is invited, and the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association will provide a free meal. For more information, call Ron Rogers at 417-592-0901.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the senior center which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The address of the center is 623 Johnson Drive in Noel.